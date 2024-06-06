Women's Clinic at Dayton VA to be renamed for Lt. Col. Charity Adams Earley

The Women’s Clinic at Dayton VA will be renamed the Lieutenant Colonel Charity Adams Earley Women’s Clinic.

The ceremony is planned for June 12 on the Dayton VA campus, Building 341, on Minnesota Avenue, Dayton VA Medical Center Public Affairs Officer Rhonda Moore said in an announcement released Wednesday.

Charity Adams Earley was the first African-American female officer in the Women’s Auxiliary Army Corps (WAAC). She also commanded the first battalion of Black women to serve overseas during WWII.

After getting out of the Army, Adams Earley worked at the VA in Cleveland and various colleges.

She married and in 1952 she and her husband settled in Dayton. She devoted her time to her family and community. She served on the board of directors of Dayton Power and Light, Dayton Metro Housing Authority and Dayton Opera Company. She was on the board of governors of the American Red Cross and the board of trustees at Sinclair Community College.

She also volunteered for the United Way, the United Negro College Fund, the Urban League and the YWCA. She was the founder of the Black Leadership Development Program in Dayton in 1982.

Adams Earley died in 2002 at age 83.







