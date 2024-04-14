The figures show an average of 1633 prescription items issued per 1,000 women aged 45 to 60 in the most affluent areas - OLEKSANDRA TROIAN

Women in wealthy areas are twice as likely to get access to HRT, official data shows.

The figures, which suggest that the middle-classes are benefitting the most from the “Davina effect”, has prompted the NHS’ first national director for women’s health to call for action.

Dr Sue Mann said women should not have to be “sharp elbowed” to obtain therapy, calling on GPs in all parts of the country to respond promptly if female patients came to them for help.

Health service data covering the period from December 2022 to November 2023 shows twice as many HRT prescriptions issued in the richest areas, compared with the poorest.

Most affluent areas

The figures show an average of 1633 prescription items issued per 1,000 women aged 45 to 60 in the most affluent areas, while 841 were issued in the poorest places.

The wealthiest parts of England are spending £27,000 per 1,000 middle-aged women on HRT, while the poorest areas spent an average of £13,500.

Wealthy areas scoring highly include Bath, and Wokingham South, both in the top ten per cent most affluent areas, each spending more than £35,000 per 1,000 middle aged women on HRT.

At the bottom of the rankings were areas of Birmingham which spend less than £3,000 per 1,000 women, with spending of between £3,800 and £6,000 in parts of Bradford and Bolton.

The figures also show that those in the least diverse areas are most likely to access HRT, with Somerset West, an area in the lowest 10 per cent of the country for ethnic diversity, having some of the highest prescribing levels, while Barking and Dagenham has some of the worst.

Health chiefs said prescribing of HRT has risen sharply in the last year, with a 29 per cent rise in women taking HRT.

Access to care

Dr Mann, who has just been appointed as the NHS’ first national clinical director for women’s health, said the rising number of prescriptions being issued reflected a sharp rise in awareness of menopause.

But she suggested the variation across the country, with far more provision in middle-class areas, showed there was far more to do to provide fair access to care.

Dr Mann said: “Women shouldn’t have to be sharp elbowed when it comes to accessing support for something which affects half of the population and that can make a real difference to their daily lives when going through menopause.”

The consultant in reproductive healthcare said the NHS was rolling out women’s health hubs as part of efforts to boost care.

She said: “Access should be equal for all women and every GP should be following clinical guidance on menopause and ensuring that when a woman presents with symptoms, a conversation about menopause happens first time.”

Documentaries by TV presenter Davina McCall about the menopause have been credited with raising awareness of the help on offer for women struggling with symptoms.

But prescribing data shows that middle-class women are far more likely to be benefitting from the shift, prompting warnings of a “cruel lottery” in provision of menopause care.

Short-changed

Menopause specialists have said women struggling with debilitating hot flushes, sleepless nights and insomnia were too often short-changed, if they were not prepared to fight for access to therapy.

NHS figures show the number of women prescribed HRT has risen by 29 per cent in a year, with 2.34 patients receiving the therapy in 2022/23, up from 1.8m in 2021/22.

The number of items prescribed has risen by 47 per cent over the period, amid rising awareness of different combinations of therapy.

Shortages of HRT while demand rose saw several products rationed in recent years, with some women turning to a black market in desperation, and bartering and swapping of medicines on social media groups, as supply failed to keep up with demand.

The NHS prescribing data is contained in a report by Theramex UK and Ireland, a pharmaceutical company which specialises in women’s health.

‘Cruel lottery’

Tina Backhouse, the company’s general manager, said: “It is not right that women face a cruel lottery for essential care.”

“Over the past five years demand for Hormone Replacement Therapy has soared. Unfortunately access has not met demand and too many women are still having to fight to get the treatment they need.

“All women should expect to be able to choose when it comes to their menopause treatment whether HRT is the right option for them or not. Whilst HRT may not be suitable for every woman, for others, without HRT they will struggle to live well, hold down their job or manage their daily life.”

Highlighting the lottery in access, she said: “Menopause is still too often seen as an issue for White, middle-class women; due to deeply ingrained cultural and sometimes language barriers, women’s access to basic care is defined not by their need but by the community they live in.”

Janet Lindsay, chief executive officer of charity Wellbeing of Women, said: “While HRT is not right for everyone, women deserve the opportunity to receive whichever form of support is best for them. Crucially, women need access to facts not fearmongering when it comes to HRT, so that they can make the right decision for them.”

