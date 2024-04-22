Women wanted in alleged $3K Poconos retail theft

POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Two women are wanted in an alleged $3,000 theft from a store at the Pocono Premium Outlets.

The Pocono Township Police Department announced they are seeking help in identifying the suspects pictured below.

(Pocono Township Police Department)

According to police, the two individuals above were involved in stealing $3,000 worth of product from the Sunglass Hut at the Pocono Premium Outlets on April 20.

If you believe you may have any information regarding the identity of the two people above, investigators ask you to contact Officer Bianchi at jbianchi@poconopd.org or to submit a tip on their anonymous tip site.

