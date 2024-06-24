Women steal nearly $20K in merch from stores at West County Center: Police

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Two women have been charged with stealing nearly $20,000 in merchandise from the Gap and Sephora stores at the West County Center in Des Peres.

According to the Des Peres Police Department’s probable cause statement, the thefts took place between February 25 and March 19.

Police claim Aigner Carroll and Shenise Robertson entered the Gap store just before 4:50 p.m. on February 25, selected several pieces of clothing, concealed the items in shopping bags, then left the store without paying for anything. The theft was caught on surveillance video and the value of the stolen clothing was $3,686.45.

On March 12, Carroll, Robertson, and a third woman entered the Sephora store just after 7:35 p.m. Police claim the pair stole $4,259 worth of merchandise from displays, concealed the items, and then left the store at approximately 7:45 p.m. without paying for anything. Police claim the trio stayed in the mall and went to the Gap store, where they picked clothing off the racks, stuffed them in large bags, and left just before 8 p.m. without paying for anything. The value of the stolen clothing was determined to be $10,448.71. In both instances, the women were caught on store security cameras.

Finally, between March 13 and March 19, police claim Carroll and Robertson went back to the Sephora store on two occasions and stole a total of $1,408 in merchandise. They were arrested a short time later in the mall.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Carroll with four counts of stealing – $750 or more and Robertson with three counts of stealing – $750. Carroll was issued a summons to appear in St. Louis County Circuit Court on July 22. Robertson was issued a summons to appear in court on August 1.

