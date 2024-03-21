Thousands of women hit by DWP state pension age change failures 'owed compensation', says Ombudsman

Women against state pension inequality (WASPI) protest outside the Houses of Parliament on March 13, 2019 (AFP via Getty Images)

Thousands of women are owed compensation because the Government failed to inform them that the state pension age had been raised, a watchdog said on Thursday as it urged Parliament to intervene.

In a hard-hitting final report, the Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman (PHSO) accused the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) of “maladministration” over many years since 1995.

It looked at a sample complaint covering a few thousand women brought by the campaign group Women Against State Pension Inequality (Waspi), but acknowledged that millions were likely affected.

The report said the DWP should be “held to account” for failing to “do the right thing” by the Waspi women.

PHSO Chief Executive Rebecca Hilsenrath, said:â¯“Complainants should not have to wait and see whether DWP will take action to rectify its failings.

“Given the significant concerns we have that it will fail to act on our findings and given the need to make things right for the affected women as soon as possible, we have proactively asked Parliament to intervene and hold the Department to account,” she said.

“Parliament now needs to act swiftly, and make sure a compensation scheme is established. We think this will provide women with the quickest route to remedy.”â¯

The 1995 Pensions Act and subsequent legislation raised the state pension age for women born on or after April 6, 1950, and today both men and women only qualify when they reach the age of 66. Before the changes, women could qualify at 60.

The Ombudsman investigated complaints that, since 1995, the DWP failed to provide accurate, adequate and timely information about state pension reform.

It found that the DWP’s handling of the changes meant some women lost opportunities to make informed decisions about their finances.

Labour MP John McDonnell took issue with the PHSO’s recommended level of compensation for the Waspi generation of between £1,000 and £2,950.

“Even though this is an acknowledgment of Government failures, I believe this will come as a bitter disappointment to many of these women, who will feel betrayed,” he said.

Liberal Democrat Chief Whip Wendy Chamberlain demanded no delay from the Government in offering the compensation.

“These courageous women, who have tirelessly campaigned for justice after being left out of pocket, deserve our admiration for their persistence,” she said.

“Liberal Democrats have long supported Waspi in their campaign and it is now up to this Conservative Government to come forward with a plan to get these women the compensation they are owed.”