Women’s safety workshop held in wake of UGA student’s death in Athens

Some women in Athens are taking steps to protect themselves after UGA student Laken Riley was murdered recently on the UGA campus.

The Clarke County Sheriff’s Office hosted a women’s safety workshop on Sunday.

Sheriff John Williams told Channel 2 Action News that he wanted to empower women so they don’t have to live in fear of being a victim of crime.

Jan Hudgins is a businesswoman who often works alone.

She shared with Channel 2 about why she took the class.

“I need to feel confident and taking things like this will increase my confidence to better protect myself,” Hudgins said. “I can do it. I’ll go crazy on you.”

The sheriff’s office held a similar workshop last year.

