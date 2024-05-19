Women’s military monument dedication held in Wayne County

HONESDALE, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Elsewhere on this Armed Forces Day, many came out to honor women veterans at a new monument dedication.

It took a New England company two years to create the dedication monument outside the courthouse in Honesdale.

The monument features drawings of women in the military roles they’ve served spanning generations.

One woman brought her young daughters to the dedication.

“I think it’s important for my girls to see that there are women in the military and that, you know, they can do anything that a man can do and anything that they put their minds to,” said Clare Kerl from Honesdale.

“Every veteran, male or female, they sacrifice part of their lives for us,” added Kim Erickson project organizer/veterans advocate.

Organizers say this is the first women’s military monument in Pennsylvania.

