Women’s History Month: Who was Vivian Hickey?

Vivian Hickey

Born in 1916 in Clayton, Illinois, Vivian Hickey moved to Rockford to attend Rockford College and soon after embarked on a distinguished career as an educator.

She taught at local schools, and in 1964 was elected to the founding board of Rock Valley College.

In 1974, Hickey was appointed to the Illinois Senate after Sen. Betty Ann Keegan died while in office. Hickey went on to win re-election to a four-year term before her own health problems ended her political career in 1979.

Her work as senator was noted for strong advocacy for lowering taxes on food and drugs, and for working to dismantle the control of the “Chicago Machine” over politics in Springfield.

