How much do you know about the history of women in Rockford?

In celebration and recognition of Women's History Month, the Rockford Register Star has partnered with Midway Village Museum to bring readers a local women's history fact of the day.

Visit rrstar.com or the Rockford Register Star newspaper each day throughout the month of March to read about the women who played significant roles in Rockford history.

Ruth Hanna McCormick

A native of Ohio, McCormick was raised by a political family. In her early career, she became active in the U.S. Senatorial campaigns of both her father Mark Hanna and then her future husband Medill McCormick, who was also the publisher of the Chicago Tribune.

McCormick served as chair of the Congressional Committee of the National American Woman Suffrage Association, and in 1940 she managed Thomas Dewey’s presidential campaign — the first woman to serve in such a role. She also found a passion for agricultural reform and ran a dairy farm near Byron that later became Camp Medill McCormick for local scouts. In 1930, she purchased all three newspapers in Rockford, and served as publisher of the Rockford Register-Republic and the Rockford Morning Star until her death in 1944.

Want to learn more about Ruth Hanna McCormick? Visit Midway Village Museum online at midwayvillage.com or in person at 6799 Guilford Road, Rockford.

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: Women’s History Month: Who was Ruth Hanna McCormick?