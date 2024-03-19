Women’s History Month: Who was Marie Perry Forbes?

How much do you know about the history of women in Rockford?

Marie Forbes

Born in 1880 to descendants of early Rockford settlers, Forbes studied business and law in Chicago before joining the staff at Hull House under Jane Addams and Julia Lathrop. She returned to Rockford with a passion for social reform stating, "I am just interested in the growth of the community."

Her long career included organizing suffrage marches, including to the Republican National Convention in Chicago, and leadership positions in the Junior League of Rockford, the Traveling Nurses, the Illinois Welfare Association, and acting as Assistant Rockford Township Supervisor from 1925 to 1938. Forbes worked tirelessly to advance women’s rights until her death in 1967.

