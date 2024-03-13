How much do you know about the history of women in Rockford?

In celebration and recognition of Women's History Month, the Rockford Register Star has partnered with Midway Village Museum to bring readers a local women's history fact of the day.

Visit rrstar.com or the Rockford Register Star newspaper each day throughout the month of March to read about the women who played significant roles in Rockford history.

Lynn Martin

Originally from Evanston, Lynn Martin moved to Rockford to become a teacher before starting a long career in politics by first winning a seat in 1972 on the Winnebago County Board.

She went on to serve in both chambers of the Illinois General Assembly, and was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 1981, replacing John B. Anderson who had retired to run for president the year before.

Martin’s political views were notable for her contrasting opinions — fiscal conservatism on issues of taxation and regulation coupled with social liberalism, including advocacy for the Equal Rights Amendment.

She was touted as a possible running mate for George H. W. Bush in 1988, and later served as his Secretary of Labor from 1991-1993.

Want to learn more about Lynn Martin? Visit Midway Village Museum online at midwayvillage.com or in person at 6799 Guilford Road, Rockford.

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: Women’s History Month: Who is Lynn Martin?