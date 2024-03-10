Women’s History Month: Who was Jessie Spafford?

How much do you know about the history of women in Rockford?

Jessie Spafford

Born and raised in Rockford, Jessie Spafford graduated from the original East Side High School and later received her bachelor of arts degree with honors in 1884 from Vassar College.

She joined the faculty of Rockford College where she served as head of the mathematics and physics departments, modernized the curriculum by introducing laboratory work and installed the first X-Ray machine in the city.

Her later career was focused on leadership of civic societies, including serving as Rockford Women’s Club president for 43 years, and leading the Illinois Federation of Women’s Clubs during World War I.

In her final years, Spafford ran her family business, Third National Bank, until her death in 1952.

