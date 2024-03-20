Women’s History Month: Who was Albert Cashier?

How much do you know about the history of women in Rockford?

Albert Cashier

Albert D. J. Cashier, born Jennie Irene Hodgers in Ireland in 1843, was a decorated soldier who served in the Union Army in the 95th Illinois Infantry during the Civil War. In order to find work in the Belvidere area, Cashier adopted a male identity well before enlistment at Rockford’s Camp Fuller in 1862.

Cashier’s regiment was part of the Army of the Tennessee under Ulysses S. Grant, and during the Siege of Vicksburg, Cashier was captured but managed to escape and return to the Union camp.

After the war, Cashier returned to Illinois and lived and worked as a man, including voting in elections and collecting a veteran’s pension. In 1914, illness necessitated a stay at a state hospital where discovery of Cashier’s sex forced an investigation. Testimony from fellow veterans who served with Cashier led to the decision to allow pension payments to continue for life.

Cashier was buried with full military honors in Saunemin and given an official Grand Army of the Republic funerary service.

