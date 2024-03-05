Women’s History Month: Who was Adaline Talcott Emerson?

How much do you know about the history of women in Rockford?

Adaline Emerson

Adaline Talcott Emerson was raised in Winnebago County in the 1840s, and after traveling east to attend Rutgers College, she returned to Rockford to teach at East Side High School.

In 1858 she married the cousin of famous philosopher Ralph Waldo Emerson, and the couple settled at 427 N. Church St. (today the location of the Mendelssohn Performing Arts Center).

Emerson’s faith was her passion, and her greatest contribution to local history was the donation of large portions of her wealth to the new Rockford Hospital.

She later served on the City Hospital Board and local school boards and was the governor’s choice for associate commissioner to the Paris Exposition. She also published a memoir titled “Personal Recollections of Lincoln.”

