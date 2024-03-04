Women falsely accuse mayor of child trafficking, allegedly demand $1M to stop harassment

GOSHEN, Utah (ABC4) — Two women are facing criminal charges after allegedly harassing the Goshen town mayor by falsely claiming he was involved in child human trafficking, according to court documents.

The two women reportedly demanded a large sum of money — $1 million — from the mayor and another victim in order for them to stop the harassment.

Amanda Kaye Bachman, 51, of Goshen, and Beth Marilyn Marie Schardine, 32, of Spanish Fork, were each charged with two counts of theft by extortion (a second-degree felony), one count of bribery to influence official or political actions (a second-degree felony), one count of criminal defamation (a class B misdemeanor) and one count of electronic communication harassment (a class A misdemeanor).

According to court documents, on Feb. 12, a Utah County Sheriff’s Office deputy took a report from a Goshen resident regarding harassment in the area.

The two women reportedly published letters and messages on social media “on many occasions,” claiming that their victims were trafficking children, according to court documents. Documents also say the women put up posters around Goshen that say the town is a “child trafficking area.”

Bachman and Schardine reportedly sent a text message about ongoing harassment, in which the two women accused the two victims — one of whom was the mayor — of “lies and distortions,” per court documents, and demanded payment of $1 million.

Both victims were religious leaders for the two women within the Goshen community, according to court documents.

The victims also reported receiving a text from the two women on Feb. 11, where the women informed the victims that they were filing a lawsuit against their former religious leaders for “religious persecution and hate crimes,” as stated in court documents.

A portion of the message as included in the court documents is below:

“… If you would like to save any part of your reputations, here is the offer: [The child] is returned immediately. You reinstate both mine and Mandy’s memberships in full with our recommends. You get to pay us punitive damages for the actual property damage you aided in and allowed, as well as the damage you inflicted on our reputations — 1 million dollars.” A portion of the text message from Bachman and Schardine to victims

Bachman and Schardine allegedly said they had a lawyer and had taken their case to the national media.

Another message from the women stated, “Beth and I will consider the issue closed and will not take the case public,” if the victims paid the women the $1 million and told law enforcement to leave them alone, according to court documents.

Court documents say Bachman’s granddaughter was taken from her custody and returned to her natural father by court order. The documents also say both women were making false accusations, and have caused problems for both of the victims.

“The falsehoods and lies published by Bachman and Schardine have caused mental and emotional health problems, both professionally and personally, to [the victims],” court documents say.

Charges are allegations only. All arrested persons are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

