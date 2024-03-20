Women of Excellence: organization participation keeps businesswoman retired

Mar. 20—With retirement comes the opportunity to kick back, relax, and take it easy. Someone forgot to give Vangie Henry that memo.

Henry was selected by the Dickinson County Democratic Party to receive the 2024 Women of Excellence award for her contributions to the business environment in Abilene, which started at Southwestern Bell Telephone.

"I worked in practically every department you can think of because things were changing a lot," she said. "I started in Abilene as a telephone operator and when the operator department closed, people transferred to different places."

During her career she worked in the Salina office and, for a few years, in Kansas City coming home only on the weekends.

After retiring from the telephone company, Henry wasn't about to sit around the house. She and a friend hatched a plan to open a coffee shop. As they looked for a prime location everyone kept mentioning that the Kirby House was for sale.

"We both decided no, that wasn't what we wanted to do, that was a big project," she said. "We finally went to the Kirby House and looked at it — it needed quite a bit of work."

However, as she and her friend, Cheryl Zumbrunn, toured the house and contemplated what they could do, Zumbrunn's wheels were turning.

"Cheryl was so good at decorating," Henry said. "She had done quite a bit of redecorating in the house and her husband lived in. She said, 'Well, you know we can put some new wallpaper here and do this there.' And so when it all came down to we decided to go ahead and talk to the banker and then we bought it, Cheryl and I both bought it together and thank God because I didn't know anything about decorating a Victorian home."

In November 1998 the partners opened the door to the newly remodeled 1885 Victorian mansion.

"It went off like a bang," she said. "People were glad that it was back and better than ever.

A few years into the business, Henry bought out Zumbrunn and at the start of 2010 she sold it to Robert and Melodie Sprouse. Three years later, on a cold winter night the Kirby House was razed by fire.

When she sold the restaurant, Henry tried her hand at retirement again — that didn't last long.

"I sat around for a couple of years and then decided, 'I can't do this anymore. I got to find a job," she said. "So, I opened a catering business."

When she gave that up, she tried her hand at retirement again.

"My sisters are always hollering at me, 'You're supposed to not work when you retire,'" Henry said. "I know, I know."

Although she may not be pulling in a paycheck, she is far from bored and lazy.

At one of her BETA meetings, a speaker talked about the Master Gardener program.

"I kept thinking maybe I should do that, I didn't have a restaurant to run anymore," she said. "So, I've probably been in that program for about three years now."

In addition to the Master Gardeners and BETA, she is in PEO and is the president of the Altar Society at the Immaculate Conception Parish church in Solomon where she also sings in the choir.

Henry said with all the organizations she is involved in now, she just might be able to stay retired.

Henry joined Patricia Ackerman, Virginia Hoffman, and Leslie Hoffman in accepting their award at the Dickinson County Democratic Party's 2024 "Women of Excellence" Awards Celebration March 9.