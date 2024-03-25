Women of Excellence: Educator recognized for lifelong commitment to Abilene schools

Mar. 25—As a lifelong educator, Leslie Hoffman spent 34 years teaching students in the Abilene public school system. Her dedication to the education of Abilene's youth and her commitment to the school district led her to earning one of Dickinson County Democratic Party's four 2024 Women of Excellence awards.

When Hoffman started what would have been her second year out of the classroom since retiring in 2017, an unexpected vacancy drew her back in for another year. But even when she stepped away a second time, she couldn't leave behind a career that brought her a lifetime of joy and satisfaction.

When she left the school setting she thought, after more than three decades, she should try something new, but that turned out to be more difficult than she anticipated.

"It was really hard when I left the classroom," she said. "I really wanted to still be there. It wasn't probably until just this past year that I finally knew, I'm not going to be a painter, not going to be a crafty person. The gift I've been given is to teach. Just embrace it."

She found a position as an Ike Educator with the Eisenhower Foundation, which gives her the best of both worlds. She could enjoy retirement yet stay connected to teaching the kindergarten through third grade age group, which is her preference.

Hoffman started and stopped her career with the Abilene School District at Kennedy Elementary School. Hired by David Bond she started out teaching special education and dabbled with a few different specialties. After receiving her reading endorsement, she became a reading teacher then shifted to kindergarten.

"I got my master's in media and was in the library for a couple of years but really missed the classroom," she said. "I ended up getting a job with first grade and that's where I stayed until I retired."

It was with that age group where Hoffman found her niche.

"I just felt comfortable with them," she said. "And they are so completely honest, brutally honest about everything, which is refreshing. They are just a little sponges, and there's just so much they want to know about the world."

Helping the little ones navigate the world as they learn provides the reward that keeps teachers engaged, she said.

"Learning how to read was probably the biggest for me — watching when they finally were unlocking that code and it was making sense for them," she said.

She recalled one child who struggled with reading until one day they were going over the reading lesson and she could see the lightbulb go off. In that instant, the child grasped what he had struggled with. He was so proud of himself and wanted to go read to Tula Shamhart.

"She was the librarian and the kids loved to go read to her and that was his first time ever getting to do that," Hoffman said. "Watching him walk out of the classroom to go read to her — best day of my life."

Understanding how a teacher can make a difference in a person's life wasn't a new discovery for Hoffman. She had been on the receiving end while in high school, which was during a time occupations for women were limited.

"I wasn't one that ever thought I could be a doctor or a scientist, those things never even entered my mind as something I could do," she said. "I thought, 'Well maybe I'll check out this teaching thing."

Hoffman said that as a student in Salina, she wasn't one to be quick to raise her hand or speak up during class. But one of her teachers in her junior year, inspired her and helped steer her in the direction of education, simply by acknowledging her.

"Even though I wasn't participating ... I was still soaking it in and he saw that and he helped build my confidence as a student and a person," she said. "That was maybe the first teacher I ever had that noticed me."

That teacher's actions made her think about what she could do for others. She became a high school aide in special education and loved it.

"I applied to Fort Hays and got in — it was the best decision I ever made," she said.

When she applied for and got a job in Abilene, she knew she had found her home. Through her career, Hoffman has seen numerous changes but for all the changes there are some constants.

"I've seen that pendulum swing back and forth a couple of times," she said. "But I think that the one thing that remains the same is we have really good people who really care about the students and who are always going to help their kids no matter what grade or what age."

Although she is not in the classroom anymore, Hoffman said the next logical step for her was to ensure that her student's children will also have the opportunities they and her own three children had going through Abilene Schools. So, she became a school board member.

"Obviously I love the Abilene schools because, you know, I pretty much lived there for 34 years," she said.

Campaigning took her a little out of her comfort zone partly because she had a lot of respect and liked her opponent.

"The person that I had to run against, he is a lovely person," she said. "When I won, there was joy that I was going to get to do the job but there was also a little sadness and that I had to do it by taking the opportunity away from another person."

Hoffman, along with Patricia Ackerman, Vangie Henry and Virginia Hoffman were recognized by the Dickinson County Democrats for their contributions during a reception March 9.