Women drive dead roommate’s body to bank to withdraw money, Ohio police say

Two Ohio women were arrested after police say they drove their dead roommate’s body to a bank to withdraw money.

On March 7, Loreen B. Feralo and Karen Casbohm found their 80-year-old roommate, Douglas Layman, dead in their home, according to a news release from the Ashtabula Police Department.

Feralo and Casbohm, along with a third unnamed person, put Layman’s body in the front seat of his car, police said. The two then drove to his bank and withdrew money from his account, according to police.

“It is further alleged that Mr. Layman was placed in the vehicle in such a manner that he would be visible to bank staff in order to make the withdrawal,” police said.

After leaving the bank, the women took Layman’s body to a medical center where they left him with staff, officials said.

“I couldn’t do that to an animal,” Layman’s stepson, James Hubbard, told WKYC. “I don’t understand what they were thinking and how that money meant that much to them.”

Police said the women left Layman without giving any information about his identity or theirs. However, a couple hours later, one of the women called the medical center to give them information on Layman, according to police.

When investigators went to Layman’s home, they made contact with Feralo and Casbohm and were able to interview them about what happened.

“Just a great guy, he really was. He didn’t bother no one. He kept to himself, he helped people as much as he can. He’s always been there for our family,” Hubbard told WKYC. “I just hate to see everything splattered out like this and then thinking that he had no family, because he did. He just didn’t want to be alone.”

Police did not say how much money was withdrawn from Layman’s account and have not listed a cause of death.

Feral and Casbohm were both charged with abuse of a corpse and police say other charges may be forthcoming.

Attorneys for the women were not listed in court records.

Ashtabula is about a 60-mile drive northeast from Cleveland.

