Here Are Some of the Women Who Could Make History in the Midterm Elections

Already in 2018, women candidates have broken the records for the number of candidates for governor, U.S. House and U.S. Senate. Depending on how the midterms go, they may make history again.

The November elections could see the first black woman to serve as governor, the first Native American woman in Congress and the first openly bisexual senator, among other firsts.

For now, signs remain strong that women candidates — especially on the Democratic side — will form a “pink wave” to rival or even outperform the so-called “Year of the Woman” in the 1992 elections.

Already this year, women have beaten the record for number of gubernatorial candidates filed, number of gubernatorial candidates to win a primary, number of Senate candidates filed, number of Senate candidates to win a primary, number of women serving in the Senate, number of House candidates filed and number of House candidates to win a primary and they’ve tied the record for the number of women serving in the House.

Come November, women could break even more records. And some of these candidates could make history of their own. For example, Republican Tennessee Senate candidate Marsha Blackburn could become the state’s first female senator.

Here’s a closer look at some of the women who could make history in the 2018 midterms.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez poses for a portrait in the Bronx on April 21, 2018. More

Could become the youngest woman elected to Congress.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a 28-year-old activist from the Bronx, pulled off a stunning upset on June 26, winning the Democratic nomination for New York’s 14th Congressional District. She defeated 10-term congressman Joe Crowley.

Ocasio-Cortez is all but certain to win the congressional seat in the heavily Democratic district. If elected, she’ll be the youngest woman to be elected to Congress. Republican Elise Stefanik currently holds the distinction: she was elected to the House of Representatives in 2014 at age 30.

Aside from her age, Ocasio-Cortez has attracted attention for her platform, which she describes as democratic socialism. She has advocated for Medicare for All, a $15 minimum wage and housing as a human right, among other things.

Stacey Abrams

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams at a debate in Atlanta in 2018. More

Could become the first black female governor in the U.S.

A former state legislator from Georgia, Stacey Abrams defeated Stacey Evans in Georgia’s Democratic primary on May 22. She’ll face off against Republican Brian Kemp in the general election in November — and if she wins, she’ll become the first black female governor in American history. She’s already made history as the country’s first black female gubernatorial nominee from a major party.