Women’s Center & Shelter of Greater Pittsburgh celebrates 50 years of helping survivors

On Saturday, the Women’s Center & Shelter of Greater Pittsburgh celebrated 50 years of empowering survivors.

The center held a dinner and silent auction fundraiser at Allegheny Commons.

The shelter was one of the first domestic violence programs in the country.

The CEO says while we’ve made tremendous progress since then, raising awareness is still key.

“so much has changed in that 50 years, and yet we have so much farther to come to raise awareness for domestic violence, and offer help and hope to anyone experiencing domestic violence,” Nicole Molinaro said.

The women’s center estimates it serves 7,500 adult and child survivors annually.

