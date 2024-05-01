Women caught on camera ‘stuffing skirts’ with $5,700 of cosmetics at Paso Robles Target

Police are searching for two women who stole nearly $6,000 worth of beauty products from the Target in Paso Robles.

The Paso Robles Police Department said in a Facebook post that the two women were captured on video surveillance ”stuffing their skirts” with more than $5,700 worth of cosmetics and other beauty products on April 24.

“If anyone recognizes either one of the females in the photos below, please contact the Paso Robles Police Department. We would like to swap out their newly acquired beauty products with a pair of shiny bracelets,” police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the agency at 805-237-6464 or call Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 805-549-STOP (7867) or text “SLOTIPS” with your message to CRIMES (274637).

The Paso Robles Police Department is searching for two women caught on video stealing more than $5,700 worth of cosmetic products at Target in Paso Robles on April 24, 2024.

