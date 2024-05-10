Women arrested on trafficking fentanyl charges while deputies investigate overdose

Deputies in Carroll County have arrested two women on drug trafficking charges.

Investigators say they were searching a home on Newnan Drive in Villa Rica on Wednesday in connection to at least one suspected overdose at the house.

While there, they found enough fentanyl and meth to warrant trafficking charges. They also found guns and other evidence related to trafficking fentanyl.

Amanda Williams was arrested and charged with trafficking fentanyl, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Jennifer Williams was arrested and charged with possession of fentanyl and crossing the guard line with illegal contraband.

Deputies did not comment on the value of the drugs they found in the home.

There is no word if there is a relationship between the suspects.

