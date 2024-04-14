Women accusing ex-Windsor mayor of sexual assault announce civil suit
The accusers say they're disappointed by last month's decision by Attorney General Rob Bonta to not file criminal charges against Foppoli due to lack of evidence in the case.
The accusers say they're disappointed by last month's decision by Attorney General Rob Bonta to not file criminal charges against Foppoli due to lack of evidence in the case.
The Lakers would ultimately win the game over the Grizzlies by a score of 123-120.
Max Holloway is a certified BMF. And then some.
McKinstry made a three-run error in the field and allowed a three-run home run on the mound.
Jalin Turner put Renato Moicano down at UFC 300. He just didn't make sure he stayed down.
The new female track uniform looked noticeably skimpy at the bottom in one picture, which social media seized upon.
Which areas of the United States should be on the lookout for severe weather warnings? Here's what to know.
Woods has scored in the 80s just five times in his entire career.
Viktor Hovland had two doubles and a triple on Friday, and he missed the cut at the Masters for the first time in his career
The heart of the Manhattan DA's indictment relies heavily on an untested legal theory that some experts say will be very hard to prove.
Airchat is a new social media app that encourages users to “just talk.” A previous version of Airchat was released last year, but the team — led by AngelList founder Naval Ravikant and former Tinder product exec Brian Norgard — rebuilt the app and relaunched it on iOS and Android yesterday. Currently invite-only, Airchat is already ranked #27 in social networking on Apple’s App Store.
Paramount announced at CinemaCon this week that Interstellar will be re-released on September 27, 2024 in IMAX 70mm and digital, according to Variety. Christopher Nolan's sci-fi odyssey was first released in fall 2014.
Unlike round models, this No. 1 bestselling rectangular version maximizes space to cut down on condiment clutter.
When Josh Silverman started shopping around the idea for his methane-eating microbe startup, Windfall Bio, eight years ago, the market just wasn't ready. Companies were instead focused on lowering their carbon emissions. The round was led by Prelude Ventures with participation from Amazon's Climate Pledge Fund, Incite Ventures and Positive Ventures, among others, as well as existing investors, including Mayfield.
With more than 100 measles cases this year and vaccination rates falling, the U.S. could lose its elimination status for the highly contagious disease, officials warn.
'I'm 60 years old and I am amazed when I look sexy': 7,000 shoppers give this top a five-star rating.
Toyota files patent for paint that can change color with a careful application of heat and light, rather than vinyl or fresh paint.
Fanny packs are back, and this is the one 35,000 five-star fans rave about.
Strider made only two starts this season before suffering the injury.
Ad blockers might seem like an unlikely defense in the fight against spyware, but new reporting casts fresh light on how spyware makers are weaponizing online ads to allow governments to conduct surveillance. Spyware makers are reportedly capable of locating and stealthily infecting specific targets with spyware using banner ads. Predator is able to access the full contents of a target's phone in real time.
This gadget will change your view about going to the loo.