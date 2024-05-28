Women accused of stealing more than $1,000 worth of merchandise from Victorville JCPenney

Two women were arrested over the weekend after they allegedly filled a shopping cart with more than $1,000 worth of merchandise at a Victorville JCPenney store and drove off without paying, authorities said.

Deputies responded about 8:20 p.m. Saturday to a report of a theft at the store at the Mall of Victor Valley, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

"Both suspects entered JCPenney, filled a cart with merchandise and exited the store without any attempt to pay for the items," sheriff's officials said in a written statement. "The suspects loaded the merchandise into a 2012 Chevrolet and drove off."

JCPenney, 14370 Bear Valley Road in Victorville, pictured in a Google Street View image.

A deputy spotted the vehicle nearby and pulled it over.

"During the traffic stop, the stolen merchandise was located in plain view inside of the vehicle," the statement said.

Candise Joy Powers, 37, of Victorville and Whitney Connie Hart, 34, of Apple Valley were booked on suspicion of grand theft and criminal conspiracy, county booking records show.

Bail was set at $30,000 each pending legal proceedings.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Women accused of stealing cart full of items from Victorville JCPenney