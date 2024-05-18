Woman's body found in shallow grave in backyard of Ypsilanti Township home

A 73-year-old woman's body was found Friday in a shallow grave in the backyard of an Ypsilanti Township home, according the the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded after Washtenaw Metro Dispatch received a call for a welfare check in the 1300 block of West Warner Street at about 10:30 a.m. Friday.

On location, a deputy learned a woman's family was concerned about a 73-year-old relative whom they had not heard from in several days, which was not her normal routine.

The deputy entered the residence and located the missing woman's grandson.

The woman was not found in the home and investigators moved the search outside where they discovered a shallow grave in the backyard. It contained the body of the missing woman.

The woman's grandson, 29, was apprehended and is currently housed at the Washtenaw County jail.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Heather Morrison at 734-973-4559 or morrisonh@washtenaw.org. They can also call the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office confidential tip line at 734-973-7711 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-773-2587.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Woman's body found in grave in backyard of Ypsilanti Township home