Woman woke to find she was raped after invitation to 'afterparty'

A woman was raped after a night out when she was invited by three men to an "afterparty", a court was told.

Cheshire Police said the woman had been drinking and dancing with the men in a club in Macclesfield.

The next thing she remembered was waking up partially clothed at an address nearby.

Omar Bnyan, 23, of St Brendan's Road North, Manchester was jailed for eight years for rape by a judge at Chester Crown Court.

Police said the 29-year-old victim told officers she had been out in Macclesfield town centre from around 22:00 BST on Saturday 22 July and during the course of the night had been approached by three men she did not know and they had danced and had a drink together.

A spokesman added: "At around 3am, the three men asked if she wanted to go back to their house for an afterparty. However, the next thing the victim remembered was waking up inside a property in Macclesfield wearing no clothes from the waist down."

She left the property and reported the rape to police at about 04:00 on 23 July.

Police issued an appeal using CCTV images of the men and three days later two of the men who were pictured wanted to speak to police after seeing their images.

The third man was also identified during interview. All three were subsequently arrested as part of the investigation.

Bnyan was linked to the rape by DNA evidence and he was convicted on 5 January. He was sentenced on Friday.

A 20-year-old man was found not guilty.

Det Con Jas Kaur of Macclesfield CID said: "Bnyan thought he could take advantage of the victim in this case, and even after speaking to police following our CCTV appeal, he continued to deny his involvement up until the court proceedings where he was also unable to account for his negative omissions to police during the investigation.

"However, thanks to the bravery of the victim and the evidence provided during the trial, he was found guilty of rape."

