Woman withdraws plea deal in animal cruelty case

A woman who was scheduled to be sentenced for allegedly burning a gecko alive Tuesday withdrew from the deal.

Patricia Garcia, 41, motioned to withdraw her plea during a hearing meant to be her sentencing. The court accepted her motion to withdraw, rescheduling a jury trial for July 9.

Garcia was charged with two counts of killing and/or torturing an animal in February. The plea deal would have dismissed one charge in exchange for Garcia admitting to the second.

Court records state that in December Garcia reportedly pierced an albino leopard gecko that belonged to her ex-boyfriend's family with a meat fork and held it over a fire, burning the reptile to death.

Hunter Hotchkiss, the owner of the gecko, said Garcia was supposed to return the lizard to his family. Instead, he reportedly received a video recording of the gecko's death.

Court records state Garcia admitted to burning the gecko when questioned by a St. Clair County sheriff's deputy, but claimed it was done for "health and spiritual reasons." The sheriff's office said Garcia did not elaborate on what those health and spiritual reasons were.

James Pratt, Garcia's attorney, was not available for comment.

Animal torture/killing is punishable with up to four years in prison. A plea hearing is scheduled before the jury trial on June 24.

