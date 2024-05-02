Woman wins $1 million in Massachusetts lottery — then wins again 10 weeks later

A lottery player won $1 million in Massachusetts — twice, officials say.

Christine Wilson of Attleborough became a two-time lottery winner on instant tickets in February and May, lottery officials said in a news release.





Her most recent $1 million win came from playing the “100X Cash” $10 instant ticket game at a Family Food Mart in Mansfield, officials said. About 10 weeks prior, she won $1 million in the “Lifetime Millions” $50 instant ticket game at Dubs’s Discount Liquors in Mansfield.

Mansfield is about a 30-mile drive south from Boston.

Wilson chose to receive her prizes as $650,000 one-time payments before taxes, officials said.

After her first win in February, she used some of her winnings to buy an SUV, officials said. This time, she plans to put her winnings into savings.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

