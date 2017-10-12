Woman whose rapist was granted joint custody of child speaks out

Christopher Mirasolo is registered sex offender after two convictions of sexual assault on children: Michigan Department of Corrections

The woman whose rapist was given joint custody of the child conceived in the attack has spoken out about the “crazy” decision.

A judge in Michigan signed an order allowing twice-convicted rapist Christopher Mirasolo joint custody of the boy – which he had not requested – without the mother’s knowledge after she applied for state benefits.

The woman was 12 when Mirasolo raped her in 2008. A plea deal meant he served less than a year behind bars for third-degree criminal sexual assault, according to US media.

The woman’s lawyer said the order, now put on hold, was “insane”. Rebecca Kiessling told Detroit News: “The judge also restricted the child’s domicile and residence, disclosed the rape victim’s home address to her rapist, and ordered his name on the birth certificate – all without the mother’s consent or any opportunity to be heard.”

Now the victim has spoken of the ordeal. She told CBS News: “I don’t understand why they thought they needed to give him joint legal custody. He was my rapist.

“I was kidnapped for two days. I didn’t know if I was ever going to go home. He threatened to kill me and my best friend if we told anyone.

“I have been taking care of [my son] for eight years. I gave up high school, I gave up prom, I gave up my friends to raise a baby and go to work.”

She suffers flashbacks when she hears Mirasolo’s name, she said.

Ms Kiessling said Michigan had “no policy” regarding such cases.

“I’ve had rape victims who were cut off from state aid because they couldn’t name the rapist, because they were abducted by a stranger or because a sex trafficker kidnapped them and raped them,” she said.