Woman who went missing near Arizona's border with California found dead

La Paz County authorities recovered the remains of a woman who went missing a month ago out of southern California on Friday.

The body of Amanda Nenigar, 27, was found in the evening, according to a Facebook post by the La Paz County Sheriff's Office on Saturday. No other information was made available. Nenigar's vehicle was found in a remote area south of Cibola, the sheriff's office said in a March 12 Facebook post.

Nenigar was last seen Feb. 28 driving her 2010 Toyota Camry in Blythe, according to a March 12 post by the Sheriff's Office. Blythe police reported Nenigar missing, according to information in the Facebook post.

"The family is incredibly grateful to have people like each of you who have volunteered and dedicated their time and resources into finding her," read a statement attributed to Nenigar's family and shared in a Saturday morning post on her Facebook missing person page. "It is with a heavy heart that we must report to you all, she was found deceased last night, Friday March 29th 2024, and is no longer a missing persons case."

The post stated there remained "many questions" and there was an investigation into Nenigar's death with an expected autopsy.

"Our hearts are broken and we will miss her dearly," read the statement.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Amanda Nenigar found dead after going missing in Arizona