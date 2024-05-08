Woman Who Warned Friend that Boyfriend Might Kill Her Was Found in Burnt-Out Car Days Later: Police

Jarrett Davis is charged with murder and other crimes in connection with the death of Megan Bodiford

A South Carolina man is accused of murdering his girlfriend — and police say the victim told a friend her boyfriend was going to kill her before she went missing.

Megan Bodiford, 24, vanished on April 25 after she allegedly reached out to a friend “stating that if she didn't hear from her within 30 minutes, then she needed to contact law enforcement," according to a Bamberg County Sheriff’s Office incident report obtained by PEOPLE.

The mother of three young daughters told the friend she thought her 28-year-old boyfriend Jarrett Davis “was going to kill her," according to the incident report.

The sheriff’s office executed a search warrant at the couple’s Denmark home and took Davis into custody as he was coming out of a shed in the backyard, per the report.

Inside the home, deputies found Bodiford’s 4-month-old daughter unharmed in the living room.

However, Bodiford was missing.

She was found fatally shot five days later, on April 30, inside her vehicle. Authorities allege that after Davis killed her, he set her vehicle on fire with her inside.

On May 3, Davis was charged with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, unlawful possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a felony offense, arson and desecration of human remains.

He was booked at the Bamberg County Detention Center.

“It’s gut-wrenching,” Bodiford’s cousin Stephanie Nickens told WIS-TV. “I keep having this thought in my mind of how fearful she was in that moment.”

“I want everyone to focus on what a beautiful soul she had, just a wonderful mother that she was,” she said, per WIS-TV. “She loved being around people. If you look on her social media, you see so many friends coming together and posting memories that they have of them with her.”

A GoFundMe has been set up to help pay for Bodiford's funeral and other expenses.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.



