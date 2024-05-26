Woman wanted for stealing $8,000 from another woman’s bank account in Woodinville

WOODINVILLE, Wash. - A woman is wanted for stealing thousands of dollars out of another woman’s bank account in Woodinville. The suspected thief used a fake passport, went into the bank, and withdrew $8,000, according to Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound.

"Somebody knows who this woman is," Jim Fuda, the Director of Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound said.

The victim asked FOX 13 not to share her name out of privacy concerns.

"It’s violating and it’s frustrating and disgusting and I’m afraid, they have my address, they know my name," the victim said.

She has a hunch about why she was targeted.

"There was a mailbox in front of the Stanwood post office and this group broke into the mailbox, like a United States Post Office mailbox," the victim said.

In that mailbox, she said she had a bill with a check in it, and that’s how she believes they got her name and information.

"I don’t understand how people can be so, so evil," she said. "I hope they go to jail; I hope they get arrested, what they’re doing is wrong, it's criminal, it’s a federal crime to break into a mailbox and it’s a federal crime to steal someone’s identity."

Crime Stoppers told FOX 13 it appears she may have had an earpiece while in the bank, so the suspected thief may not be working alone.

"The same woman has been seen in Benton, Chelan and Pierce Counties as well, so this is someone we want to get off the streets, this is not her first time doing this," Fuda said.

The victim also said the bank has helped her recover the stolen funds.

"There’s so much crime going on and the world just needs to be safer," the victim said.

If you know anything about this, you can report it anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

