Woman wanted for questioning after suspicious death in Oakhurst, deputies say
MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Madera County Sheriff’s Office is actively searching for a person of interest regarding the death of a 24-year-old in Oakhurst on Friday.
Deputies say Friday morning they responded to the 42000 block of Shady Lane in Oakhurst for a medical aid request.
Upon arrival, deputies performed lifesaving measures on a 24-year-old man who they ultimately pronounced dead at the scene.
Detectives say wounds on the victim caused them “some concern” and are treating the death as a homicide.
On Saturday, the Sheriff’s Office called for public assistance in locating Kaicey Bos. Investigators identified Bos as a person of interest and is wanted for questioning.
Anyone with any information regarding Bos’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Madera County Sheriff’s Office at 559-676-7770.
