Woman wanted for questioning after suspicious death in Oakhurst, deputies say

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Madera County Sheriff’s Office is actively searching for a person of interest regarding the death of a 24-year-old in Oakhurst on Friday.

Deputies say Friday morning they responded to the 42000 block of Shady Lane in Oakhurst for a medical aid request.

Upon arrival, deputies performed lifesaving measures on a 24-year-old man who they ultimately pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives say wounds on the victim caused them “some concern” and are treating the death as a homicide.

On Saturday, the Sheriff’s Office called for public assistance in locating Kaicey Bos. Investigators identified Bos as a person of interest and is wanted for questioning.

Kaicey Bos, wanted for questioning following a homicide in Oakhurst on May 25 (image provided by the Madera County Sheriff’s Office)

Anyone with any information regarding Bos’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Madera County Sheriff’s Office at 559-676-7770.

