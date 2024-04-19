Woman wanted for questioning in death of 46-year-old Southern California man

Detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are asking the public for information leading to the identification and location of a woman who is wanted for questioning in connection with the homicide of a 46-year-old man earlier this month, authorities announced Thursday.

According to investigators, Louie Martin Cervantes was involved in a domestic dispute on April 11 in the 16200 block of Valeport Avenue in Lancaster when he was fatally struck by a vehicle.

Authorities are searching for a woman named Erica, who is only described as a white adult female in her 30s who frequents the Lake L.A. area of Lancaster.

She is believed to be driving a dark-colored pickup truck shown in the LASD bulletin.

Anyone with information about this investigation or the woman’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-222-8477 or leave tips online at L.A. Crime Stoppers.

