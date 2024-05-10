Woman wanted on menacing, child custody charges arrested

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – United States Marshals arrested a woman wanted on menacing and child custody charges Thursday, but her 7-year-old son who was believed to be with her is still missing.

After a warrant was issued for Shadasia Gillyard just over a month ago, the woman was arrested Thursday afternoon. Investigators tracked her to the 1400 block of Fountainview Court in east Columbus.

Shadasia is facing several charges, including aggravated menacing, bond revocation on felonious assault, criminal damaging, intimidating a witness and interference with custody. Court records accuse her of sending multiple text messages to a man demanding he drop criminal charges against her or she would kill him.

Her son, Kingston Gillyard, was believed to have been with his mother, who is not his legal custodian. When Shadasia was arrested, Kingston was nowhere to be found and she refused to reveal his location, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

“She has weapons history, she has a weapons charge currently, and she’s also a suspect in a recent shooting and she’s also in possession or possibly custody of a child that’s missing from the City of Columbus,” said U.S. Marshal Charles Sanso.

Columbus police ask anyone with any information regarding the child’s whereabouts to contact them at 614-645-4545.

