Woman wanted for lying to officers, cleaning up homicide scene before crews arrived, NC police say

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — Officers are looking for a woman who covered up the first-degree murder of a teenager after he was shot and killed in her home, the Roanoke Rapids Police Department said Friday.

Alicia Shoulders (Roanoke Rapids Police Department)

Police said 34-year-old Alicia Shoulders, of Roanoke Rapids, is wanted for working with two others to cover up the shooting death of 18-year-old Jamari Dejon Haskins, of Chesapeake, Virginia.

Haskins was shot by 26-year-old Demarcus Tyvon Gilbert, of Roanoke Rapids, at Shoulders’ home on the 200 block of Madison Street on Feb. 27, police previously said.

Investigators said Gilbert confessed to killing Haskins during questioning and was charged with first-degree murder.

They said other people at the scene did not cooperate with law enforcement.

According to police, those people have since been identified as:

18-year-old Kenneth Lamari Adkins, of Emporia, Virginia

30-year-old Thomas Lee Parham, of Emporia, Virginia

34-year-old Alicia Shoulders, of Roanoke Rapids

Adkins turned himself in to the Roanoke Rapids Police Department Monday, was given a $50,000 bond and has a court date set for March 15 to face obstruction of justice charges.

Parham was arrested in Emporia, Virginia on Tuesday and will be extradited back to North Carolina where he will also face obstruction of justice charges.

Investigators said Shoulders was identified as the third person who attempted to cover up the homicide.

According to police, she lied to law enforcement to conceal Haskins’ death and assisted in cleaning up the crime scene prior to law enforcement’s arrival.

They said they believe this was done to conceal and destroy evidence.

Police have obtained warrants for Shoulders’ arrest, however, they said she has moved from the Madison Street address where she was living and where the crime took place.

They said she has not returned calls or tried to respond to any messages left for her by investigators to turn herself in.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Shoulders is asked to contact the Halifax County NC Crime Stoppers online or (252) 583-4444. Your information will be kept anonymous and you can get paid for your information.

