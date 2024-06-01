Woman wanted for homicide following man’s death in Shelbyville

SHELBYVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities are trying to track down a Murfreesboro woman wanted in connection with a man’s death in Shelbyville.

According to the Shelbyville Police Department, Nicole Christine Burk is wanted for criminal homicide after Ronald Wade Travis died on Saturday, June 1.

Officials told News 2 the incident happened in the parking lot of Gateway Church in the 1200 block of Madison Street — about a quarter of a mile away from the scene of the carnival shooting from the night before — but added that church was not in session or related in any way.

Law enforcement said Burk left the scene of the incident in a red Ford C-MAX with a Tennessee Walking Horse license plate 390WH2.

Nicole Christine Burk (Courtesy: Shelbyville Police Department)

(Courtesy: Shelbyville Police Department)

If you see Burk or have any information regarding her whereabouts, you are asked to call the Shelbyville Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at 931-684-5811.

Authorities told News 2 they were working a “homicide by stabbing” Saturday morning, but no additional details have been released about the circumstances surrounding Travis’ death.

This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

