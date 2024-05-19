Woman wanted for firearm theft in Dauphin County

LOWER SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A woman is wanted by police, accused of breaking into a Dauphin County home and stealing three guns.

Lower Swatara Township Police said they were called to a home on Delmont Avenue around 6:19 p.m. last Sunday for the thefts.

An arrest warrant was issued for Kristen Zawacki, 41, who is accused of stealing three firearms from the home.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call Lower Swatara Township Police at 717-558-6900.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.