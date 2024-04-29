Woman wanted for child cruelty in Monroe County, sheriff’s office says

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is currently looking for a woman accused of child cruelty.

MCSO said Alyssa Barrett is wanted for two counts of Felony, Cruelty to Children, and two counts of misdemeanor, Simple Battery.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The sheriff’s office said these warrants are related to an incident at Little Angles Day Care in Bolingbroke on April 22.

MCSO did not specify details of the incident in its Facebook post.

The sheriff’s office said anyone with any information on Barrett’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at 478-994-7010 or Investigator Jacob Robins at 478-994-7043.

TRENDING STORIES:

You can also contact them through Facebook, Instagram or the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office App, where you can remain anonymous.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: