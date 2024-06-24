Woman wanted for alleged hit-and-run in Indiana County

State police in Indiana County are looking for the driver of a car involved in a hit-and-run earlier this month.

It happened around 8:45 p.m. on June 12 at Kwik Fill, 4621 Route 119 Highway South, in Center Township.

A woman backing out of a parking space hit another car, causing damage. She left the scene without stopping to provide information, state police said.

The woman was driving a white Honda Accord. The rear bumper was damaged in the crash.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call 724-357-1960.

