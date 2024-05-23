Woman wanted for alleged drug offense in Luzerne County

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are searching for a woman who they say is wanted for multiple offenses including drug charges.

The Hazleton City Police Department says Maria Fegley is wanted on arrest warrants for drug charges and connection to a suspicious person incident at a parking garage in March of 2023.

Anyone with information on Fegley’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Hazleton City Police Department at 570-450-2080 or email tips@hazletonpd.org.

