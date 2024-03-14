Woman walking dog hit and killed in crash likely caused by sun’s glare, Nevada cops say

A 56-year-old woman was fatally hit by a pickup truck in Nevada, officials said.

And cops believe the sun’s glare may have contributed to the crash, according to a news release by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

On March 13, the woman was walking her dog when a 70-year-old man driving a Ford pickup truck hit her from behind, officers said.

The woman was “projected” before she eventually landed on a desert area near the side of the road, police said.

The driver, who didn’t show any signs of impairment, remained on the scene, police said.

The woman was sent to a local trauma center for her injuries and was pronounced dead by medical personnel, officials said.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing, officers said.

