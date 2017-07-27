Woman vows to 'kill all Muslims' during supermarket car park dispute

Amber Hensley abused the women and accused them of saying 'f*** Jesus': SARAH HASSAN/FACEBOOK

A woman told three Somali-American women she wanted to “kill all Muslims” while ordering them to “go home” during an argument over parking.

Amber Hensley shouted at Rowda Soyan, Sarah Hassan and Laleyla Hassan in the car park of a Walmart in Fargo, North Dakota, as she believed they had parked too close to her car.

Ms Hassan recorded a video of Hensley delivering an angry tirade, which was sent to the police and circulated widely on social media.

“Go home, go home,” Hensley was heard saying. “We’re going to kill every one of you f****** Muslims.Why are you in our country? I’m an American, you’re not.”

When Ms Hassan warned she was going to report the incident to the police, Hensley said “Do you think the police care?”

Hensley said she was “terribly sorry” for threatening the women in an interview with KVVR but explained when she had become angry. "She had parked way too close to my car and I couldn’t get in, when I asked her to move she refused,” she said.

“I asked her again and she swore at me calling me a fat b****. I informed her that I was a Christian and asked her if she knew who Jesus was, she said f*** Jesus and I lost it.

"But there are absolutely no excuses. I am in tears with regret and will take any form of punishment deemed fit. It was not a Christian-like thing to do at all and wish I could take it back.”

Ms Hassan refuted Hensley’s version of events, claiming Hensley initiated the insults and saying they would never insult Jesus in the way she described.

Hensley was reportedly fired from her job at Horab & Wentz, the accountancy firm, in the aftermath of the incident. The company said it had received dozens of complaints about her behaviour.