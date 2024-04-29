Woman violently shoved by man in broad daylight in the Bronx: NYPD

HIGHBRIDGE, The Bronx (PIX11) – Police are searching for a man accused of pushing a woman in the Bronx last Wednesday, according to the NYPD.

The incident happened at the intersection of Jerome Avenue and East 167th Street in Highbridge around 3 p.m. A man allegedly approached the victim and violently shoved her from behind, causing her to fall on her face, according to authorities.

The woman was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln with cuts to her forehead and nose. The man was last seen fleeing to Shakespeare Avenue, according to authorities.

Couple accused of hiding body parts across LI facing new charges: officials

The man was last seen wearing a black hat, red hooded sweatshirt, dark-colored t-shirt, dark-colored pants and white sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Erin Pflaumer is a digital content producer from Long Island who has covered both local and national news since 2018. She joined PIX11 in 2023. See more of her work here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.