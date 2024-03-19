Woman vanishes while walking dog, Texas officials say. Then, dog found 7 miles away

A Texas woman remains missing nearly two weeks after disappearing while taking her dog for a walk, officials say.

But now, her dog named Max has reappeared.

The Houston Police Department said 27-year-old Christina Johnson left her home in west Houston on March 6 with her dog. She was reported missing after failing to return home.

Nine days later, Max was found 7.5 miles northeast of their home, according to The AWARE Foundation, a nonprofit that assists in missing person investigations.

“I think him being out there on his own maybe eight days, so obviously he’s in a rough condition right now, but we are looking forward to getting him groomed,” Emmanuel Johnson, Christina Johnson’s father, told KPRC. “He’s not acting normal. He’s scared almost.”

The father told KHOU that Max reappearing without his owner is “very alarming.”

“Something ain’t right. Obviously, she’s in danger,” he said in an interview with KHOU.

Christina Johnson was last seen wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans and a gray backpack, police said. She is 5 feet, 4 inches, 140 pounds and has black and brown hair.

The AWARE Foundation said she did not have her phone with her when she left her home.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Houston police at 832-394-1840.

“Come home. Your father and your mother miss you. Your brothers miss you,” Emmanuel Johnson told KPRC. “They’re down here from out of town. We all just want to make sure you’re safe.”