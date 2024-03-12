Woman vanishes after being swept away while crossing river, California cops say

A search continues for a woman last seen being carried downriver in the Angeles National Forest, California sheriff’s officials said.

The 59-year-old woman lost her footing while crossing a river near the Heaton Flats Trail at 9:51 a.m. Saturday, March 9, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Strong river currents swept her downstream, deputies said. She had been hiking with friends.

Rescue teams, firefighters, rangers and deputies are continuing to search for the woman, including by drone.

Some teams have been airlifted to search areas because of the rugged terrain and swift river currents, deputies said.

The sheriff’s office encouraged hikers to use “extreme caution” when crossing rivers.

“Water is powerful, even in seemingly calmer sections,” deputies said. They offered these tips:

Cross at calmer areas of the river, even if it means hiking downstream.

Avoid water higher than your knees. It’s easier to lose your balance or footing in deep water.

Be careful around logs and rocks near the water, which can be slick and slippery.

Test stability of rocks or logs before using them.

Face upstream while crossing so you can spot stronger currents.

Never cross above a waterfall or logjam.

The Angeles National Forest is about a 15-mile drive north of downtown Los Angeles.

