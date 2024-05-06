Woman vanished in Spain months ago. So why was her husband detained at Miami airport?

The estranged husband of a Fort Lauderdale woman who vanished in Spain earlier this year was detained at Miami International Airport, authorities announced Monday.

David Knezevich, 35, was arrested Saturday in connection to the February disappearance of his wife Ana María Knezevich Henao, according to Spanish news agency EFE. Knezevich arrived to Miami from Belgrade, Serbia, where he had been for several months.

In a post on X, Spanish authorities said they had been investigating 40-year-old Knezevich Henao’s disappearance in collaboration with Serbian police and the FBI.

Knezevich, reports say, has a U.S. Marshals hold for kidnapping.

Detenido en el Aeropuerto Internacional de #Miami (EEUU) el marido de Ana María Henao por su presunta relación con la desaparición de su mujer, en el marco de una investigación llevada a cabo por la @policia



Han colaborado la Agregaduría de Interior de #Belgrado,@FBI de… pic.twitter.com/AfoLTSDwBW — Policía Nacional (@policia) May 6, 2024

Knezevich Henao had moved to Spain in December to clear her mind as she had been going through a difficult divorce with Knezevich, according to EFE. By early February, she vanished in Madrid.

Family and friends said she kept in regular contact with them until Feb. 3, when loved ones noted they received odd messages from her. The messages, which friends suspect weren’t authored by her, claim that Knezevich Henao had met a man and intended to visit his summer home two hours from Madrid, according to NewsNation.

Shortly after, Knezevich Henao was reported missing; she hasn’t been found since.

Knezevich’s whereabouts are currently unknown. As of Monday afternoon, neither Miami-Dade nor Broward jail records list him as an inmate. He isn’t being held at a federal detention center, records show.

This report may be updated as more information becomes available