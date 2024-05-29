Woman using stolen identities to steal from bank accounts across Western Washington

Detectives throughout the region are looking for a woman, potentially involved with a group, who is caught on camera going to multiple banks throughout Western Washington, impersonating people and stealing thousands out of people’s accounts.

The most recent theft happened on May 15th at the Coastal Community Bank in Woodinville. Both the victim and detectives tell KIRO 7 this person was able to pull this off by using a U.S. Passport Card with people’s names, but her picture, in order to grab the cash.

“I was shocked and afraid and surprised,” Aimee, one of the victims, told KIRO 7.

Aimee says she got a call from the bank about a visit on May 15th. The problem? Aimee says she doesn’t bank at the Woodinville location.

“And then later that day I received a phone call from the bank…the Stanwood Coastal Community Bank branch and they told me that there had been an incident,” Aimee said.

Aimee says when she was told about what happened, she felt violated.

“You start to think about what else can they do. You know, what else can they take,” Aimee said.

Jim Fuda with Crimestoppers says the woman who allegedly stole from Aimee has also done the same thing to people in Benton, Chelan, and Pierce counties. Fuda says it looks like this woman isn’t acting alone and could be part of a bigger group.

“And it’s looking like she’s talking on her earpiece she’s got when she’s in the bank,” Fuda said.

Fuda says in each of the previous cases, this woman is allegedly taking between $5,000 and $10,000 each time.

“It’s considered another property crime like a burglary. But still, they are getting quite a bit of money from unsuspecting victims,” Fuda said.

Although the investigation remains ongoing, Aimee hopes by sharing this story police can find this person so no one else becomes a victim.

“I don’t want this to happen to anybody else,” Aimee said.

And she hopes the more attention this situation gets; the quicker police make an arrest.

“What she is doing is wrong and I hope that she gets caught and I hope she goes to jail,” Aimee said.

If you know anything about this case, give CrimeStoppers a call at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).