Woman who used Target self-checkout to steal more than $60,000 of items convicted of theft

A San Francisco woman is facing more than three years in prison after being convicted of shoplifting more than $60,000 worth of items from Target using self-checkout. Aziza Graves, 43, was found guilty of one felony count of grand theft in violation and 52 misdemeanor counts of petty theft.

Aziza Graves, 43, of San Francisco, was found guilty of one felony count of grand theft in violation and 52 misdemeanor counts of petty theft in a series of retail thefts occurring at one Target, according to a press release from the San Francisco District Attorney's Office.

The Target store is in a shopping center in San Francisco's southwest neighborhood east of the San Francisco Zoo and north of San Francisco State University.

Thief stole from same Target store over 100 times in just a year

Prosecutors said Graves stole from the same Target store 120 times in just over a one-year period, KRON-TV reported.

Assistant District Attorney Conrad Del Rosario, who prosecuted the case, said the jury "heard and considered a large volume of evidence over several weeks" in the case.

Between Oct 3, 2020, and Nov. 16, 2021, she entered the store, brought items to the self-checkout, scanned them, and inserted “a single coin or bill” into the machine before leaving the store, jurors determined.

In this case, jurors found she repeatedly stole merchandise worth more than $60,000.

She was later seen selling her stolen goods at UN Plaza in the city, prosecutors wrote in the release.

According to the release, Graves was also convicted of one count of misdemeanor petty theft for stealing from a San Francisco-based Abercrombie and Fitch store.

“Individuals such as Aziza Graves commit egregious thefts through brazen and repeated conduct that greatly impacts retailers’ ability to operate and serve the general public in their area," District Attorney Brooke Jenkins released in a statement following the conviction. "These crimes demand accountability and we need to send the message to others who engage in open and brash thefts that, with the support of our local law enforcement partners, our office will continue to pursue and prosecute those involved."

Repeat retail thief set for sentencing May 24

As of Tuesday, prosecutors said, Graves remained free on bond.

Sentencing is set May 24 and Graves faces more than three years in prison, prosecutors said.

