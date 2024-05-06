Woman to be tried for alleged assaults on children, nurse

May 6—LINESVILLE — A Pittsburgh woman will go to trial in Crawford County for allegedly assaulting children and later a hospital nurse — all stemming from a late-night incident at a Conneaut Lake-area campground last summer.

Giavanna Lynn Rizzo, 29, waived her right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Adam Stallard of Linesville on a total of five felony counts, seven misdemeanor counts and five summary counts. By waiving her right to a hearing, she automatically was ordered held for trial on all 17 counts filed against her by Conneaut Lake Regional Police Department.

Police accuse Rizzo of restraining two girls, ages 8 and 7, against their will while she was intoxicated and recklessly operating a golf cart with the children. The incident took place around 11:30 p.m. July 29, 2023, at a campground off Route 6 in Sadsbury Township, west of Conneaut Lake, according to court documents. The documents state the children involved are not Rizzo's.

According to the arrest affidavit, Rizzo was yelling obscenities, making obscene gestures, and attempted to force her way into a camper — requiring people at the campground to physically restrain her until police arrived. Rizzo then fought with police when they attempted to put her in the back of a police vehicle, the affidavit said.

According to the affidavit, Rizzo was taken to Meadville Medical Center for medical treatment, but during her time in the hospital's emergency room she punched a nurse in the face.

Rizzo is charged with two felony counts each of aggravated assault and unlawful restraint of a minor, and a felony count of endangering the welfare of children. She also is charged with two misdemeanor counts each of simple assault, reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct, and one misdemeanor count of resisting arrest, as well as four summary counts of harassment and one summary count of public drunkenness.

She remains free on $25,000 unsecured bail awaiting trial during the September term of county criminal court.